Nine pubs from the borough have been included in the Campaign for Real Ale group’s (CAMRA) ‘Good Beer Guide 2025’.

Now in its’ 52nd edition, CAMRA’s publication is the best-selling beer and pub guide produced in the UK.

This year’s magazine includes a foreword from BAFTA award-winning producer Iain MacLeod. It also contains features, industry analysis and a

comprehensive guide to hundreds of UK breweries too.

In this year’s magazine, readers will be able to find out more about 4,500 of the UK’s best real ale pubs.

Venues were selected based on their WhatPub rating, CAMRA’s public scoring portal. CAMRA members can nominate their favourite pubs via the portal.

Jared Ward, chairman of the Mid-Chilterns branch, said: "The release of CAMRA's annual beer and pub guide is always highly anticipated and we are thrilled to be given a platform to tell readers all over the world about how great the pubs in the Mid-Chilterns area can be.

"It's great to see the usual returning establishments such as The Rising Sun in Berkhamsted, featuring year on year is a testament to their consistent quality.

"The Good Beer Guide is unquestionably the best resource for exploring an area through its pubs and breweries, many of which make Hertfordshire so unique. Pubs have been at the heart of British food and drinks culture for centuries and we are glad to showcase some true local gems.

“Congratulations once again to all of our entries – here’s to another fantastic edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide!”

The guide can be ordered to book shops now, via this website.

Here are the nine Dacorum pubs that made the cut:

