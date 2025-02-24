New Northern Building Plastics Hemel Hempstead site to build on super depot success

Northern Building Plastics (NBP) has opened a fifth new super depot serving the South of England.

The depot, in Hemel Hempstead, marks NBP’s first physical presence in the South of England and aims to repeat the success of its existing Bolton, Leeds, Birtley and Hinckley super depots.

A 25,000 sq ft facility, situated just off Junction 8 of the M1, the latest super depot has the capacity to hold a vast range of products on site, in project quantities and all colours and sizes.

The key product lines include fascia, soffit, guttering, drainage and cladding. It will also operate a fleet of up to 20 vehicles, which will in time expand NBP’s total fleet to over 70, further reinforcing its next-day, direct-to-site delivery on thousands of building products.

The new site will service deliveries across the south of England, with London, the South-East and as far down as Cornwall, all part of the new expanded territory.

NBP’s Chief Executive Officer Judah Wilson attended the official opening on Monday 17 February and was impressed to see at first-hand the latest addition to NBP’s business expansion plans.

Judah Wilson, NBP CEO, said: “The opening of Hemel Hempstead marks a significant milestone in the nationwide growth strategy of Northern Building Plastics (NBP).

“It’s perfect timing to extend NBP’s service right across the south of England and the new location has been strategically selected to allow us to deliver to London and the surrounding areas with deliveries from 6.30am.

“It will ensure our customers have access to the building materials they need, delivered on-time and in full. Customers can even request a same-day delivery when they need it.

“We’ve seen demand grow from our existing customers in the South East who we were delivering to from the Midlands. The new depot will enable us to get their materials on site quicker, enabling them to stay on site and get on with the job.

“The addition of this site to our existing super depots will further enhance our exceptional customer service offer and expand our coverage across the UK territory.”

The new super depot will enable NBP to continue its growth, take on more customers and a range of small to large projects across the region and has created 22 new jobs across the site. Additionally, its proximity to key transport routes will allow for faster delivery times.

It will also come as a timely boost to the UK Government’s plans to supercharge the UK’s housebuilding programmes. With a pledge to “get Britain building again’ and a target of 1.5m more homes in the next five years, super depots such as Hemel Hempstead can play a vital role in accelerating building projects and help the Government to achieve its ambitions.

As part of the Hemel Hempstead launch activity, there will be a series of promotions and offers, including a £5 Greggs voucher when customers spend £25. In addition, for every order over £500 in the fortnight commencing 17 February, customers will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a power tools bundle.

There will also be further updates soon on trade days and events at Hemel Hempstead and the other four existing super depots in the coming weeks and months.

With the latest super depot now open for business, NBP is already planning ahead for the roll-out of further super depots, with a number of suitable locations under consideration across the UK to further enhance its geographical reach and customer service offer.