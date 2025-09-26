A major retailer is set to open a clothing store at a Hemel Hempstead retail park.

Next has confirmed it is opening a new store at Apsley Mills Retail Park and says the move has created 40 jobs.

It will open its doors to the public for the first time next Wednesday and is located at a 12000 sq.ft unit at the shopping site.

Next has confirmed the new store has womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home fragrance areas within the venue, as well as a Costa Coffee concession.

Next store sign used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Tim Martin, store manager, said : "We’re super excited to open a second store in Hemel Hempstead, showcasing our fantastic new shopfit. We aim to give a smooth, hassle-free shopping experience for both our online and in store customers to love. With this store, our aim is to have something to offer for all, and this really shows with our beautiful stock package across all departments. We can’t wait to welcome you all!”

Next has also announced that the new store will include online pick ups and a returns area. It will be formally opened via a ribbon cutting ceremony, and customers are advised that launch day offerings, including scratch card discounts, have been arranged. Plus, the first 75 customers through the doors will receive free goody bags.

Currently Hemel Hempstead is served by an existing Next store in the Riverside Shopping Centre. Next PLC has recently posted an increase in its sales marking the first half of the 2025 financial year, but its shares slipped during the same period.