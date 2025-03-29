New Mum launches Gifting Platform in Tring & Berkhamsted to help mums and local businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new online gifting platform has launched in Tring and Berkhamsted and the surrounding area, offering a different way to support new mums, while helping small local businesses at the same time.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MumBloom, founded by local mum Suziey McCollum, is an online platform where people can buy gift vouchers for practical, hands-on support for mums - from home organisation and cleaning services to meal deliveries, wellness treatments, and more. Every service is provided by an independent small business, giving them an extra way to reach new customers.

Suziey, who had her first baby six months ago, started MumBloom after realising how hard it is to find gifts that actually help new mums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many people want to support the mums in their lives, but they don’t always know how,” she says. “At the same time, there are brilliant small businesses offering exactly the kind of help that mums need, but they often struggle to reach the right audience. MumBloom connects the two.”

MumBloom founder Suziey on a walk with her baby, who was born in 2024.

At launch, MumBloom is offering a range of practical and wellbeing-focused services, including home organisation, reflexology, postnatal styling, fitness classes for mums, and cleaning services.

“Whether it’s help with housework, a nutritious meal or a beauty treatment at home, the idea is to make life easier for mums in ways that are genuinely useful,” says Suziey.

MumBloom launched in Tring and Berkhamsted this March, with plans to expand across Hertfordshire and beyond.

“This area has an amazing community of independent businesses, and we want to help them thrive by bringing them new customers while making life easier for mums,” says Suziey.