New London commuter train fleet serving Tring is launched

A new London commuter train service has been launched this week serving people who use Tring Railway Station.

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) has deployed a new train fleet covering a line between Northampton and London Euston.

Called the electric Class 730/2 fleet, it is made up of 36 five-carriage trains – a total of 180 new carriages. Estimates released by LNR expect it to increase the capacity of carriages travelling to Euston station by 20%. The service was made available to the public for the first time yesterday.

LNR says the trains will include gangways, charging points at every seat and intelligent air conditioning.

One of the commuter trains serving Tring. Photo by Daniel Graves

Initially, the new trains will stop at Milton Keynes Central, Tring and Watford Junction, on its route between Euston and Northampton. LNR adds that the trains will be added to the Trent Valley line between Crewe and Euston, calling at stations including Lichfield Trent Valley, Nuneaton and Rugby.

Ian McConnell, LNR managing director, said: “Our fantastic Class 730/2 fleet is the cornerstone of our £ 1billion investment into the railway. These trains will make a real difference, bringing more capacity and modern features to the millions of commuters and leisure travellers who use our services to and from London each year.

“We are excited to bring these new electric trains onto our network from today, with the whole fleet expected to be rolled out by the end of 2026. I am certain they will prove a hit with our customers.”

A Class 730/2 train transported passengers for the first time yesterday at 4.19pm when a vehicle took customers from Euston to Northampton. LNR has revealed that the trains will be stationed at the company’s traction maintenance depot in Bletchley, it says the site has undergone £80 million in upgrade work to accommodate them.

Dominic Booth, chief executive officer of LNR’s parent company Transport UK, said: “We’re proud that as part of our £1billion transformation investment, London Northwestern Railway is introducing a whole new fleet of British-made Class 730 trains.

“These state-of-the-art electric trains will enhance our customers’ experience and significantly increase overall capacity, allowing us to serve more passengers across the West Coast Main Line and at London Euston.”