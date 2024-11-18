Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Lidl supermarket is set to open in Hemel Hempstead later this month creating up to 40 new jobs.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international retailer has confirmed its opening another store in Jarman Fields Retail Park. Also, the supermarket giant has confirmed the new store will open its doors for the first time on 28 November.

Dacorum Mayor Councillor Brenda Link is set to cut the ribbon to officially open the new supermarket. Inside the new store there will be a bakery, toilets and baby changing facilities, there is also complementary food sampling planned for the opening weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Buckley, regional head of property at Lidl GB, commented: “We are thrilled to be opening our first-ever store in Hemel Hempstead, especially as demand for our affordable products continues to grow throughout the country. This new store has created a host of high-paying jobs for locals, while enhancing access to our high-quality, affordable products. We would like to thank all those who have played a part in delivering this new store and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors in the coming weeks.”

Lidl logo stock photo (Photo by Loic Venance /AFP via Getty Images)

This year, marks the 30th since the company started opening stores outside of Germany, it currently expects to have 1,100 stores in the UK by the end of 2025.

Lidl has also confirmed the opening hours at the new store, it will be welcoming customers between 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Estimations from the supermarket chain state the new store will cover 1,516m2. Customers are advised they can use the parking spaces available in the wider retail park site.