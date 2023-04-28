Nelly Twig opens its new store in Kings Langley High Street on Saturday (April 29)

Nelly Twig, a new homeware and gift shop, is set to open its doors to customers tomorrow. (April 29)

The store, in High Street, Kings Langley, offers customers a wide range of high-quality homeware and gift items from some of the most popular brands in the UK, including Kate Loxton, Joma Jewellery, Toasted Crumpet, Voyage Maison David Jones, Heyland and Whittle, and Coach House.

The shop will also feature local artisan businesses; from stylish home decor and kitchenware to luxurious bath and body products and gorgeous jewellery, Nelly Twig will have something for everyone.

“We’re really excited to be opening Nelly Twig in Kings Langley,” said one of the store’s two owners, Elaine Reed.

“We’ve handpicked each and every item in our store to ensure that we’re offering our customers the very best in homeware and gifting. And we are proud to be working with local artisans, provide a retail pop-up space for some beautiful items. Whether you’re looking for a special gift for someone you love or just want to treat yourself, we’re confident that you’ll find something you’ll love at Nelly Twig.”

Nelly Twig will open from 9am- 5pm Monday to Saturday.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers to Nelly Twig and help them find that perfect gift or item for their home,” said co-owner Jaki Russell.

“We’re committed to providing exceptional customer service and creating a warm, welcoming environment where our customers can shop with

ease and find inspiration.”

For more information about Nelly Twig, follow them on social media. Instagram @nellytwig

