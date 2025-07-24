New Hertfordshire garage showroom launched with £5M worth of super cars and coffee

A Hertfordshire-based business opened its doors to the public at a special open day on Sunday 20 July.

At their open day on Sunday 20 July Garage Style LTD offered a glimpse into the luxury garage lifestyle.

With over £5M worth of super cars in situ it was an opportunity for locals and car enthusiasts to visit Garage Style HQ and learn about the company behind high-end garage makeovers for names including Stacey Solomon, Alison Hammond, and YouTube star Jake Paul.

Guests were treated to a complete tour of the new 5,000 sq ft headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Garage Style HQ shows off the latest in garage innovation — from LED hex lighting and bespoke cabinetry to modular storage and slick resin floors.

Founder Harry Harvey said: “We began by transforming cold concrete floors now we create spaces that reflect our clients’ passion and style. This HQ is our most ambitious project yet, and we can’t wait to open it up to community and car‑enthusiast visitors.”

Harry is a married dad-of-one who started his company fitting bespoke garages as a side hustle and now works for celebrities. Garage Style has turned over £6m in just seven years.

The successful firm now employs 13 staff and fits custom PVC tiles for garages, workshops and home gyms.

Harry started out as an apprentice for a car manufacturing company. But full-time employment wasn't enough to satisfy his entrepreneurial spirit, so he started selling his dad's craft knives on eBay.

He then teamed up with his uncle's PVC tile manufacturing business to create a way for people to show off their vehicles.

Fast forward seven years and he's now a successful businessman - and he's not stopping there.

He said: "I'd get all my work done but I couldn't stop thinking of ideas to build a business of my own. I wanted a brand.

"In 2020, I decided to take the leap into self-employment. eBay was paying my bills but I wanted something more secure."

Six months after starting his business, Harry says he had seen a post from a car content creator on social media that said he wanted a garage makeover.

The creator, who boasts over two million subscribers on YouTube, became the first of many celebrity clients for the firm - with social media videos providing them with great promotion.

Harry says requests starting rolling in from there, and the company has now worked on around 200 celebrity garages.

His favourite project, the owner says, was for controversial YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul at his mansion in Puerto Rico. Harry added: "I saw the gap in the market to use his tiles in a different way. My experience with cars meant I knew that people would want to take care of their vehicles and show them off. It definitely took some time, but we did a lot of celebrity collaborations from quite early on. That definitely helped to boost us on social media. It just snowballed on from there.

Garage Style’s new HQ can be found at 12-14 Woodfield Road, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1JQ.

Follow @garagestyleltd on Instagram for more information.