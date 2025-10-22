New gym opening at popular Hemel Hempstead site including classes and assault bikes

The new gym will be located in the XC

A new gym is opening in Hemel Hempstead this year at a popular activity venue within the town.

Absolutely Together has revealed plans to open a new gym in The XC in Jarman Leisure Park on December 3.

It has been revealed that the not-for-profit fitness organisation is moving facilities from its current gym to the new venue.

A spokesperson for the charity confirmed the site was replacing its Our Gym facility in Hemel Hempstead which will be closing its doors permanently on December 1. They said the move was approved after the landlord of the former property decided to repurpose the building.

All current Our Gym members will have their memberships transferred to the new Absolutely Fitness facility and staff are moving over to the site as well.

This new gym will include: treadmills, cross trainers, squat racks, dumbbell and barbell stations, SkiErgs, battle ropes, and assault bikes. Absolutely Together also revealed that what it describes as a hybrid functional training area will be opened that hosts multiple classes throughout the day.

It has also been revealed that members will get access to free parking and the climbing facilities on-site at the XC.

Matt Schofield from Absolutely Together said: “Although this was an unexpected change, we’re turning it into an opportunity for our fitness community. Opening one of our Absolutely Fitness gyms at The XC offers significant advantages, including free parking and the exciting addition of climbing facilities.

“With reduced overheads at this site, we'll have greater capacity to invest in new equipment and gym facilities in the future, ensuring the new gym continually meets the needs of our members. Crucially, this move will also allow us to distribute additional funds to support families who have children with additional needs in our community, enhancing our core charitable mission.”

As a not-for-profit organisation, Absolutely Together says any profits made from the gyms and leisure venues it manages, are put towards free fitness activity classes for families with children and young adults with additional needs. The regional charity supports families in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, and Bristol, it also runs a range of activity sites across the south of England including karting and laser tag venues.