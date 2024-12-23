New fashion show pop-ups have opened at The Galleria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Galleria, Hatfield, is excited to announce the arrival of a new fashion pop up brand, that has opened in two units on the upper level of the scheme.

Chekani is a women’s fashion brand that features on the hugely popular online platform SilkFred and Zalando.

Chekani is founded on a powerful vision: celebrating the strength and confidence of all women with a wardrobe to match. From flirty, feminine dresses to edgy co-ords and cozy loungewear sets, Chekani has something for every style. Proudly, the vast majority of their designs are proudly crafted right here in the UK.

Chekani and Chekani Girls will open on the upper level of the mall.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We are delighted to be welcoming Chekani to The Galleria. This addition will add a great new fashion offering to the scheme. We hope our guests will pop by to see what they have on offer.”