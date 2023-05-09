New family-run funeral home offering a range of services opens up in Hemel Hempstead

A new family-run funeral home offering a range of services has opened up in Hemel Hempstead.

And its owners have pledged to help support families through their most difficult time with ‘care and understanding’.

Bennetts End in Hemel is set to welcome a new funeral home, M&R Funeral Service Ltd, owned by Christopher McCafferty and Thomas Radford. The new funeral home is expected to offer a range of funeral services to families in the local community.

M&R Funeral Service Logo

Christopher McCafferty, one of the owners of M&R Funeral Service Ltd, commented on the opening of the new funeral home, saying: "We are excited to open our doors to the community and provide compassionate and personalized funeral services to families during their time of need."

Thomas Radford, the other owner of M&R Funeral Service Ltd, added: "We understand how difficult it can be to lose a loved one, and we are committed to supporting families through this difficult time with care and understanding."

The new funeral home is conveniently located in Bennettsgate Hemel Hempstead, and is equipped with modern facilities to ensure that families receive the highest level of care and comfort. M&R Funeral Service Ltd is expected to provide a wide range of funeral services, including traditional funerals, cremations, and memorial services.

The opening of M&R Funeral Service Ltd is expected to provide a welcome addition to the local community, and provide families with a compassionate and supportive funeral service provider during their time of need.

