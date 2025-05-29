New faces and big wins for Basking Babies

From bump to baby and beyond, Basking Babies has become a trusted companion for parents – and now, it’s celebrating some major milestones. Known for its classes in pregnancy relaxation, baby massage, baby reflexology, baby yoga, and friendly sharing circles, the franchise continues to thrive – in more ways than one!

With seven new franchisees recently joining, the Basking Babies family is extending its caring touch across the UK, building welcoming communities where parents can connect, unwind, and feel truly supported throughout their parenting journey.

And the celebrations don’t stop there. Basking Babies has just been recognised by Club Hub as one of the UK’s top children’s service providers and a standout franchising opportunity! This prestigious honour shines a spotlight on the brand’s unwavering commitment to both empowering parents and fostering meaningful, connected communities nationwide.

Basking Babies is excited to announce its continued nationwide expansion, with a total of 20 territories now served across the UK. Families in Bishop's Stortford, Broxbourne, Clarkston, Giffnock & Newton Mearns, Newcastle upon Tyne, St Albans, and Woolwich will soon have access to Basking Babies’ multi-award-winning parent and baby classes.

“Each new location represents more than just a physical presence – it’s an opportunity to create warm, welcoming communities where parents can find connection, relaxation, and support through the early stages of their parenting journey. With these new openings, Basking Babies is one step closer to ensuring that parents, wherever they are, have access to our special classes, where they can feel truly seen, supported, and empowered during this precious, yet vulnerable, period,” said founder of Basking Babies, Carla Davison.

Basking Babies provides the ideal opportunity for anyone seeking a career change that offers both job satisfaction and the flexibility to balance family life. This is exactly why Laura Mullen, the new franchisee for St. Albans, jumped at the chance to join the brand and build something meaningful around her family.

“After working in the NHS as a biomedical scientist and then in pharmaceuticals, I knew I wanted to find something that worked around my family while still making a real impact. Basking Babies allows me to do just that – create a space where mums can find support, make friends, and feel less alone.

“I want to make my children proud and be someone they can look up to, while also being more present for them. Being a business owner is a big part of that, and it’s so rewarding to see my daughter take pride in what I’m doing. She even pretends to be a baby masseuse at home! It’s heartwarming to know that she’s inspired by my journey,” explained Laura.

Also joining the brand’s growing network is Heather Taylor-Williams, who’s bringing Basking Babies to Newcastle. A mum with a passion for supporting others and a personal connection to the brand, she’s turning her own positive experience into something even bigger.

“I got back into Basking Babies recently when I was looking for something unique to gift my best friend who’s expecting. I remembered how much I loved my experience, and when I saw there was no location in Newcastle, I couldn’t help but explore the idea. With my little boy now in full-time school, it felt like the perfect time to finally do something for myself and build something I’m proud of. My husband, who loved the dad classes, really supported my decision, and now here I am, starting my own Basking Babies!” added Heather.

And it’s not just new locations in England making waves! Lisa Selman, based in East Renfrewshire, is bringing the brand to Scotland for the very first time. With her background in early years care and a passion for supporting new mums, she’s also on a mission to build the kind of supportive, nurturing community she wishes she’d had as a new parent.

“What really drew me in was the chance to build a business that supports new mums through something I’m truly passionate about – creating a welcoming community while teaching baby massage, reflexology and yoga techniques that help with bonding and wellbeing, for both baby and mum. I also wanted a career I could feel proud of and that worked around my own family life.

“When I had my first two children in Aberdeen, I loved the baby stage but found it incredibly isolating. Then we moved to Newton Mearns when they were just two years and 10 months old, and I didn’t know anyone. Trying to meet people with two little ones in tow was hard, and then I added my third child to the mix! I know how lonely being on your own all day with young children can feel, so I want to create a space where mums can connect, feel supported, and know they’re not alone, whether it’s their first baby or their third,” said Lisa.

This surge in momentum comes at a particularly exciting time for the brand, as Basking Babies was recently named one of the UK’s Top 100 Children’s Activity Providers by Club Hub. On top of that, the team was a proud finalist in the Franchise of the Year (15+ franchises) category – a nod to the supportive culture, passionate franchisees, and strong sense of community that keeps the Basking Babies network growing.

“Watching Basking Babies reach into new corners of the UK – and now into Scotland for the very first time – is such a proud moment. Every new franchisee brings something special to the table, but what unites them all is a shared passion for supporting parents and creating impactful communities. The recent recognition we’ve received from Club Hub is a lovely reminder that what we’re building truly matters,” concluded Carla.