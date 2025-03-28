New Eurocell Hemel Hempstead branch brings ‘most complete choice’ of home improvement products to local trade community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home improvement specialist, Eurocell, has officially opened a new trade branch in Hemel Hempstead, providing installers, builders, roofers and tradespeople in the local community with a one-stop shop for high-quality building solutions.

Located at Unit 11, McDonald Business Park, Maylands Avenue (HP2 7EB), the branch will open its doors on 31st March.

Offering an extensive range of products from PVC-U windows and doors, composite doors, rainwater and roofline solutions, outdoor living products including garden rooms, composite decking and fencing, the branch will serve as a one-stop destination for all home improvement project needs.

The branch will be open from 7:30am to 4:30pm on weekdays and 8:00am to 12:00 noon on Saturdays. Tradespeople can benefit from click and collect and next day delivery options, helping them stay on track with projects and fit them into their busy schedules.

Inside Eurocell Hemel Hempstead, a comprehensive selection of PVC-U products will be available for immediate collection. It will also offer everything from soffits & fascias, guttering, and cladding to conservatory roofs, solid conservatory roofs, Skypod Lantern Roofs and a complete range of silicones and sealants, fixings, and tools.

Hayley Price, Branch Manager for Hemel Hempstead, commented: “We are really looking forward to launching our new Eurocell trade branch in Hemel Hempstead. Like with all our branches, it will offer a vast range of building solutions and expert advice from one location so builders, installers and roofers can get everything they need for their projects, whether they’re working on a small renovation or a large-scale project.

“Eurocell already supports more than 40,000 trade professionals in the UK, so we are excited to bring that expertise and knowledge to the local trade community in Hemel Hempstead.”

Eurocell is the leading UK manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of PVC-U windows, doors and building products, serving trade professionals across its over 200 branches. It also offers a wide range of products for home renovations and new build projects under a single brand. This includes more than 10,000 products across garden rooms, extensions, decking, fencing, roofing, rainwater, interior and exterior cladding and much more.

Trade professionals are encouraged to sign up for a Eurocell Trade Account, unlocking perks such as fixed pricing and credit options across all branches, ensuring seamless and cost-effective purchasing.

For more information about the new branch, visit; https://www.eurocell.co.uk/hemel-hempstead