New café opens in Markyate promising 'community feel' for customers

After five months in the making, the café has officially opened
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:05 GMT
A new café has opened in Markyate, serving up cakes and sandwiches in the village.

The eatery, called Nook at 40A High Street, is run by former marketing and sale consultant, Helen Renvoize. The 45-year-old and her partner, Dylan May, began their journey at the café in July and were thrilled to open its doors on Friday (October 27).

Helen said: "It was complete renovation, we ripped out the whole of the back, and had a new kitchen, a new bathroom. Completely decorated it all and the interiors.”

Nook, the new eatery in Markyate. Pictures: Dylan MayNook, the new eatery in Markyate. Pictures: Dylan May
Nook, the new eatery in Markyate. Pictures: Dylan May

She decided to open Nook after noticing an old ale pub had been put on the market. She explained: “We thought that it would be lovely to have somewhere for families to go. We don't really have anywhere to go apart from the pub. It's somewhere to go to after school to have a hot dog or jacket potato.”

Home workers are invited to take a seat and work from Nook, which has WiFi for customers. Helen explained: “It's a cosy, relaxed, friendly atmosphere. It’s got a real community feel. The staff have been amazing, just so welcoming. We certainly serve at the table if we have the time and capacity.”

Helen has tried her best, as she says, to hire from the area, with her employees coming from a two-mile radius of the café.

While the opening times are subject to change, currently Nook is closed on Wednesdays, but is open every other day between 9am and 5pm. On Sunday, the café closes at 3pm.

