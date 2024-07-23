New affordable Community Shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open Door is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Community Shop this September.

Located on the High Street, this shop aims to provide affordable pre-loved clothing, accessories, small soft furnishings, and household items to the Berkhamsted community and surrounding areas.

The Community Shop is more than just a place to shop; it's a hub designed to support the local community by offering quality items at affordable prices. With the rising cost of living, this initiative will help families and individuals find what they need without breaking the bank. All proceeds from the shop will go directly back into funding Open Door’s various community projects and activities.

“We are excited to open our doors to the community with this new venture,” said Amanda Cooper, the Volunteer Manager at Open Door. “Our goal is to create a welcoming space where everyone can find something they need, while also supporting our community initiatives.”

Coming Soon Community Shop at Open Door

Call for Donations

To ensure the success of the Community Shop, Open Door is calling on the community for donations. The shop is in need of:

Clothes (including children's school uniforms)

Small pieces of furniture

Accessories (such as bags, shoes, and boots)

Electrical goods (no white goods)

Toys

Donations can be dropped off at Open Door during opening hours. Your generous contributions will help stock the shop and provide essential items to those in need.

Supporting the Community

The opening of the Community Shop is part of Open Door’s broader mission to tackle social inequality and isolation. Alongside the shop, Open Door offers a variety of services including an affordable food pantry, workshops, and kids' activities. The community garden is also in full bloom, providing a serene space for relaxation and events.

Grand Opening

The grand opening of the Community Shop is scheduled for September 2024. Everyone is invited to join the celebration and take advantage of the unique items available. The shop promises to be a vibrant addition to the High Street, fostering a sense of community and support.

For more information on how to donate or to learn more about Open Door’s initiatives, please visit their website or contact Amanda Cooper at [email protected].

About Open Door