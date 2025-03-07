New 58-home apartment complex opens in Hemel Hempstead
The authority’s Mountbatten View complex has opened to the public, it contains a mix of one and two-bed homes, including six wheelchair-accessible homes.
Dacorum Borough Council also says that the homes have been built with CCTV, communal parking, and landscaped garden facilities.
Previously, the complex was known as Paradise Fields and its latest reconstruction was launched after the site was purchased by Homes England.
The three new blocks are located close to Hemel Hempstead town centre, and according to the council, have been designed for energy efficiency, with high levels of thermal insulation and heating provided.
It is hoped that the central garden will be popular, it contains a play area for families, secure cycle stores and tree-lined parking courtyards.
Dacorum Borough Council hopes that the nearby wildlife area and a woodland walk at the top of the site will appeal to potential tenants. Within the communal parking courts are electric vehicle charging points.
Councillor Simy Dhyani said: “I’m incredibly proud to see Mountbatten View completed, providing much-needed affordable homes for social rent. This isn’t just a new development - it's about giving 58 families and individuals a secure and affordable place to call home. Delivering high-quality social housing remains a priority for us, and I’m proud of our commitment to building for the future. I’m delighted to see the first tenants moving in and I hope they’ll be very happy in their new homes."