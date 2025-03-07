New 58-home apartment complex opens in Hemel Hempstead

Tenants are moving into a newly opened apartment complex in Hemel Hempstead, Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority’s Mountbatten View complex has opened to the public, it contains a mix of one and two-bed homes, including six wheelchair-accessible homes.

Dacorum Borough Council also says that the homes have been built with CCTV, communal parking, and landscaped garden facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, the complex was known as Paradise Fields and its latest reconstruction was launched after the site was purchased by Homes England.

The new complex is open

The three new blocks are located close to Hemel Hempstead town centre, and according to the council, have been designed for energy efficiency, with high levels of thermal insulation and heating provided.

It is hoped that the central garden will be popular, it contains a play area for families, secure cycle stores and tree-lined parking courtyards.

Dacorum Borough Council hopes that the nearby wildlife area and a woodland walk at the top of the site will appeal to potential tenants. Within the communal parking courts are electric vehicle charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Simy Dhyani said: “I’m incredibly proud to see Mountbatten View completed, providing much-needed affordable homes for social rent. This isn’t just a new development - it's about giving 58 families and individuals a secure and affordable place to call home. Delivering high-quality social housing remains a priority for us, and I’m proud of our commitment to building for the future. I’m delighted to see the first tenants moving in and I hope they’ll be very happy in their new homes."