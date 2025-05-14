mydentist relocates to new Berkhamsted site in £1.2 million investment

The new mydentist Berkhamsted practice, which is now located in Orbital House, was officially launched by Practice Manager, Nisha Saleem, and her team on Tuesday 13th May 2025.

mydentist, the UK’s largest dental care provider, has recently undertaken a significant merge and relocation of its Berkhamsted practice following a substantial investment of £1.2 million.

The new mydentist Berkhamsted practice, which is now located in Orbital House, was officially launched by Practice Manager, Nisha Saleem, and her team on Tuesday 13th May 2025.

After a project lasting just over 18 months, all the dentists and staff from the previous Berkhamsted site on High Street has moved to the new site in Orbital House, where patient appointments are now underway.

You can find mydentist Berkhamsted at Orbital House, Park View Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 3EY. For additional information please contact the team on 01442 874657.

The move marks a substantial enhancement for the 11,000+ patients of mydentist in the community of Berkhamsted, who will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access.

Through the relocation to the new site, there are now eight surgeries available at the new mydentist Berkhamsted practice, with key services offered to its patients – including NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options via the mydentist {my}options service, hygiene, and aesthetic services such as whitening, teeth straightening, implants and mydentist smile makeover.

Adrian Leech, mydentist Area Development Manager, commented: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in Berkhamsted for just over 18 months, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic. With eight modern surgeries, we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities. Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Berkhamsted now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.”

Due to capacity constraints, the new mydentist Berkhamsted practice will be accepting a limited number of new NHS patients where availability allows, and can now accept new patients under {my}options, mydentist’s affordable private dental offering. Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments, and aesthetic dental treatments at affordable prices with check-ups costing £59, alongside benefiting from affordable finance that can help patients to spread the cost of their treatments.

Inside one of the new surgeries at mydentist Berkhamsted

A full range of dental treatments is on offer at the practice including teeth whitening, teeth straightening, hygiene appointments, smile makeovers and dental implants.

Nisha Saleem,Practice Manager at mydentist Berkhamsted, commented: "I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients. With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we're well placed to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community. We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice and hearing their feedback.”