MP Sir Mike Penning to officially open unique new business centre in Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning will officially open a unique new business centre in the town this week.

Sir Mike has been proudly supporting new local business for years and will do so again on 17 May when he officially opens the new Strathallan Business Centre.

The unique centre provides a different way of working for local people and businesses across Hertfordshire.

Sir Mike Penning MP

It is the brain child of working mum Donna Butchart who had experienced the challenges so many business owners and working parents face.

So she has set up the unique new centre to try and to make life easier for people in that situation.

As well dedicated hotdesks, media centre and a presentation suite, there is a virtual services team to manage finances, payroll, contracts, marketing and sales for members.

A concierge team can also help organise an outfit for World Book Day, get a key cut or order an evening meal for you.

Hemel MP Sir Mike has served in his role since 2005 and continues to support local businesses and start-ups.

"The business centre will, no doubt, be a valuable resource for local people and businesses who want to be able to use the facilities or have specialist assistance with finances, IT marketing and sales,” Sir Mike said.

“It is always encouraging to see new businesses being based in Hemel Hempstead.”