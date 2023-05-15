News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

MP Sir Mike Penning to officially open unique new business centre in Hemel Hempstead

It was the brain child of working mum Donna Butchart

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:57 BST

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning will officially open a unique new business centre in the town this week.

Sir Mike has been proudly supporting new local business for years and will do so again on 17 May when he officially opens the new Strathallan Business Centre.

The unique centre provides a different way of working for local people and businesses across Hertfordshire.

Sir Mike Penning MPSir Mike Penning MP
Sir Mike Penning MP
Most Popular

It is the brain child of working mum Donna Butchart who had experienced the challenges so many business owners and working parents face.

So she has set up the unique new centre to try and to make life easier for people in that situation.

As well dedicated hotdesks, media centre and a presentation suite, there is a virtual services team to manage finances, payroll, contracts, marketing and sales for members.

A concierge team can also help organise an outfit for World Book Day, get a key cut or order an evening meal for you.

Hemel MP Sir Mike has served in his role since 2005 and continues to support local businesses and start-ups.

"The business centre will, no doubt, be a valuable resource for local people and businesses who want to be able to use the facilities or have specialist assistance with finances, IT marketing and sales,” Sir Mike said.

“It is always encouraging to see new businesses being based in Hemel Hempstead.”

Strathallan House Business Centre is is located on Fernville Lane, Midland Road, Hemel, HP2 4LS.

Related topics:Mike PenningHemel HempsteadHertfordshire