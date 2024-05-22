Mayor of Dacorum cuts red ribbon at the opening ceremony of The Denton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Brenda Link, cut the red ribbon at the official opening ceremony of ‘The Denton’, a new retirement community in Berkhamsted, on Friday 17th May.

The Denton is the latest development to open from specialist retirement developer and operator Elysian Residences and sets a new standard for retirement living in Hertfordshire, available for all to view at the first ‘Open House’ event on the 6th June.

Joining the Mayor to mark the occasion were consort Councillor Carrie Link, Councillor Sally Symington, Councillor Robert Stewart, Sandy Spencer Sales & Marketing Director of Elysian Residences, Sebastian De Angelis Sales Director of Elysian Residences, and David Banisadeghian General Manager of The Denton. Helping to celebrate the occasion were residents from Elysian Residences’ The Landsby, who had travelled from Stanmore for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by award winning architects Collado Collins and set in grounds designed by multi award winning landscape practice, Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscapes, The Denton offers 103 residences in a variety of layout designs, including 12 penthouses, across two buildings, set either side of a central courtyard and sunken garden, with luxury hotel style amenities.

David Banisadeghian, Mayor Cllr Brenda Link and Sandy Spencer of Elysian Residences

Those moving to The Denton will not only enjoy the excitement of a new home and luxurious onsite facilities, but they can also look forward to fine dining, access to a range of events, talks and activities and an award worthy level of service that includes not only onsite support with everyday aspects such as deliveries, but also assistance and advice with technology from Elysian Residences’ inhouse Tech Angel. From setting up their router and connecting and syncing digital devices, to assisting with queries on streaming services and potential scam emails and text messages, the Tech Angel is available to all homeowners.

Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Brenda Link, commented, “It is an honour to officially open The Denton and mark the arrival of a new Berkhamsted resident. The facilities for homeowners are spectacular and it is exciting to see the delivery of quality retirement housing, with exceptional services, that is much needed in Dacorum.

“It is encouraging to see thatElysian Residences,who created The Denton,are committed to building communities and have today provided an exciting glimpse of how rewarding life at here will be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Stein, Elysian Residences Chief Executive Officer said: “The Denton has been an exciting project and as our first development in Hertfordshire we will ensure that it demonstrates the high level of service and quality that homeowners can expect from all Elysian Residences. Berkhamsted has a strong sense of community, and we very much want The Denton to be part of this.

“I believe as you get older, life should be fulfilling, uplifting and engaging, which is why we have created The Denton. With state-of-the-art facilities more often seen in top five-star hotels and a variety of activities, The Denton will set a new benchmark for retirement living in the home counties.”

All of the residences have been designed and finished to a high specification, taking into consideration both the needs of residents and the very best in luxury, with fully fitted contemporary designer kitchens complete with integrated appliances, carpeted bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and luxury bathrooms with heated slip-resistant stone tiles. Expertly designed every apartment can be easily adapted to individual needs in the future if required, without compromising on style or quality.

At the heart of the The Denton are its outstanding public areas and facilities, that draw upon luxury hotel living, both in regard to features and layout. The open plan reception, with marble concierge desk and galleried void, looking onto the library and lounge below, leading onto the bar, restaurant, and private dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Denton’s amenities are located centrally within the development and include a fully equipped gym, health and wellbeing suite which provides a treatment room (for spa treatments), a consultation room with nurses’ offices, library and lounge with feature double height ceiling, event space, and the Artemis bar and restaurant, opening soon to the public, featuring menu’s by Head Chef Marius Erascu, with courtyard terrace and a private function dining room.

OPEN HOUSE

The Denton is hosting an Open House event on Thursday 6th June from 11am till 2pm so that people can find out more about life at The Denton and experience the hospitality and amenities first-hand. There will be a variety of activities on the day, such as gardening, music, art and wine tasting, as well as the opportunity to view the show apartments and facilities. Bookings can be made at thedentonberkhamsted.com, parking is available onsite.

Located on Shootersway The Denton is a 20-minute walk, 10-minute cycle or 5 minute drive from Berkhamsted town centre, with its vibrant high street, offering a range of shops, art galleries, an independent cinema, restaurants and cafes.