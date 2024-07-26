Major development in Hemel Hempstead sets new logistics property standard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest expansion of Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead has reached a key milestone, as new units begin to take shape. Leading investor, owner and developer of logistics property, Prologis UK has commenced erecting the steel frames for five of the most innovative new logistics facilities in the UK market.

Steelworks have been completed on two units with work progressing on the remaining three units. The units, ranging between 20,000 and 75,000 sq. ft., will introduce a further 280,000 sq. ft. of prime industrial and logistics (I&L) space to Hemel Hempstead.

The expansion, under construction at Maylands Business Park, is an example of Prologis’ commitment to pushing the boundaries with market-leading design features focused on sustainability, customer and community needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directly addressing the growing need for office space to complement logistics and fulfilment operations in the area, three of the five new units will be built with flexible mezzanine spaces above the dock doors. Making use of the space above loading dock doors is an innovative new design approach, allowing for either office areas to be expanded, or configured to provide extra storage space, benchwork, assembly or racking, across the lifespan of the unit.

Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead from above

Also featured in the new unit designs are terraces, directly accessible from the first-floor offices, increasing the amenity space available and employee wellbeing allowing them to easily access further outdoor space for breaks.

Each of the new units will also come complete with well-appointed external amenities such as cycle shelters with green roofs and repair points, timber benches and extensive landscaping, as well as capability for electric bike charging.

As construction has progressed, Prologis UK has planned significant new strategies to further reduce carbon emissions, through the use of cement replacement in concrete, and steel produced in an electric arc furnace, which emits 65 per cent less carbon than traditional blast furnace manufacturing. This environment-first approach has been further implemented during the construction phase with the site cabins being powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil. Overall, Prologis expects to drive out around 2,400 tonnes of embodied carbon from the project through these measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new units are also being built with the future in mind and the installation of large photovoltaic arrays generating between 49,000 and 228,000 kWh per annum, will allow them to generate their own energy reducing reliance on grid power.

Leading the way in sustainable development, all five of the units will achieve net-zero regulated energy use in line with the requirements of an EPC A+-rated building and embodied carbon will be measured, reduced and mitigated in line with the UKGBC net zero carbon framework.

Pioneering best practice, each unit is on track to achieve BREEAM “Outstanding”, awarded to less than 1% of non-domestic buildings. This industry-leading rating is the result of integrating cutting-edge technologies and design principles to reduce environmental impact, highlighting Prologis UK’s exceptional commitment to sustainability.

Martin Cooper, VP Development Management at Prologis UK, said: “These are exemplar sustainable buildings that are designed to suit our customers’ needs now, whilst ensuring long-term flexibility and future proofing. We’ve worked closely with local authorities to provide an outstanding Prologis Park setting and surroundings, reinforcing Hemel Hempstead as a leading destination for long term growth.”