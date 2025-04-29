Local suppliers on show at housing development in Bovingdon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homebuilder champions local businesses in new showhomes

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala Homes (Chiltern) has expanded its ‘Showhome of Support’ initiative to its brand-new Ryder Gardens development in Bovingdon, as it launches its showhomes to the public.

As part of the initiative, Cala has partnered with independent retailers and creators by handpicking items to furnish its showhomes and showcase their products, produce and designs to both residents and potential homebuyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From independent book sellers to local boutiques, Cala has championed independent retailers from across Bovingdon and its surrounding areas. The showhomes, designed by established interior design consultancy Dandy Designs, is in the newest of the housebuilder’s Hertfordshire developments, and provides a taste of what life in Bovingdon has to offer.

Photo set

The showhomes’ spacious kitchen features a spread of edible delights, including luxurious cooking oils and crackers, as well as reusable shopping bags from P E Mead & Sons Farm Shop – all of which are sourced from local producers. Creating a sense of familiarity with local Bovingdon residents, family run hardware and ironmongery shop, Metcalfes Home Hardware Tring, has provided espresso mugs and a coffee pot which form part of the display. espresso mugs and a coffee pot which form part of the display.

The kitchen countertops also hold handcrafted cutting boards from Rough Stuff, a company who works closely with inmates and ex-offenders to empower them with the skills, confidence, and discipline to make a positive impact in their community.

Moving through the home, the living room has a range of soft furnishings from local retailers including linen cushions from The Market House Tring, and a woven dragon fly throw from family-owned business, Vinegar Hill Berkhamstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfectly located in the charming community of Bovingdon, Ryder Gardens is ideal for those who love the great outdoors as well as being part of a characterful village with plenty of amenities to enjoy. Both nestled away from the hustle and bustle, yet closely linked to Chesham, Kings Langly and Hemel Hempstead, it’s the ideal location for those looking to enjoy a semi-rural lifestyle.

Basket

The development currently offers a variety of 3-and 4-bedroom houses, and with just 11 private homes available, this development is a great option for those who are looking for a smaller neighbourhood with a big community spirit.

For more information on Cala’s Showhome of Support project and the retailers they have worked with, please visit www.cala.co.uk/showhomeofsupport.