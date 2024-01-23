Local nail salon for nail biters shortlisted to finals of Global Beauty Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her salon is an intimate private space, where clients aren't judged and they can relax. With this, Sharon has helped nail biters in Hemel and surrounding areas stop the habit that can be so humiliating and shameful.

After working in Finance for 16 years, I was in 2022 diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma which is a blood cancer. This was completely out of the blue, but after I had finished my treatment it really opened my eyes to how life can change in an instant. Being a mum of two, you want the best for your children, and I decided working in Finance wasn't the best for anyone. So I decided...things needed to change.

I've always been creative and wanted to have a career where I could share my creativity with the world, and as someone who used to have gel manicures frequently I decided this was the path I should take. I adore nail art, and whenever a client asks for it, I'm jumping for joy, it's like Christmas.

2024 Finalist Sharon Goodway, owner of Nails by Sharon Gabrielle

"Being able to display your personality through you nails is an awesome thing. Not only does it give you confidence, you have time to sit back and be taken care of. I often have clients telling me my appointments are like free therapy, they can just offload and at the end have beautiful nails.

"One of the main things I think people have taken from our time since Covid, is how important self care and mental well being is. How we look can 100% affect how we feel. So this being said, I decided last year to provide my clients with a well being package, this is aimed toward nail biters but also women who just struggle to grow their nails.

"This has been one of the best decisions I have made in my business. Last year I was thrilled to be able to convert 15 ladies, these ladies now have strong healthy nails and even own nail files. I just want to give everyone the chance to have gels, regardless of their nail length/health. Everyone deserves gorgeous nails.

The awarding body of beauty industry experts commented "We look carefully at each application and only those that can show outstanding skills are shortlisted to the finals so Nails by Sharon Gabrielle has shown their quality and standard of work is at a high level to receive the finalist title.