Local coach operators shine as Finalists in prestigious routeone Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The finalists for the 2024 routeone Awards, the UK’s most prestigious recognition programme for the coach industry, have been announced. Several outstanding coach operators from around Hemel Hempstead have been named as finalists, showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication to excellence within the region.

Readers of the Hemel Gazette will be particularly pleased to know that local operators have secured nominations in multiple categories, highlighting the region’s strong reputation for providing top-quality coach services.

Local Finalists:

Motts Leisure & Crusader Holidays (operating from Aylesbury) is a finalist in the Coach Tourism Programme of the Year category.

Masons Minibus & Coach Hire (operating from Tring) is a finalist in two categories: Coach Tourism Programme of the Year and Small Coach Operator of the Year .

Whites St Albans (operating from St Albans) is a finalist in the Medium Coach Operator of the Year (16-40 coaches) category.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

routeone Awards Finalists

The routeone Awards, now in their 18th year, continue to celebrate the best of the UK’s coach industry, recognising those who lead in innovation, customer service, and operational excellence. This year, 81 finalists have been selected across 15 categories, with nominations based on a rigorous judging process conducted by esteemed industry experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Conway, Event Director for the routeone Awards, remarked, “The calibre of entries this year has been outstanding, and it’s an honour to recognise the achievements of these remarkable operators. The finalists represent the very best in the industry, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their success.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 13 November 2024, at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham. This prestigious event will gather over 800 industry professionals to celebrate the achievements of this year’s high achievers.

For more information about the routeone Awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit routeone Awards.