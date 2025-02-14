The firm is investing nearly £15 million in pay increases for its UK workers 💰

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl is to increase hourly wages for 28,000 UK employees starting next month

The pay rise exceeds the upcoming National Living Wage by over 50p per hour

New pay rates include up to £14 an hour for London staff

It’s part of a £15 million investment in staff wages across the company.

The news comes ahead of the National Living Wage rise on April 1 and amid retail sector concerns

A major supermarket has announced plans to raise hourly wages for 28,000 employees next month, ahead of the minimum wage increase on April 1.

German-owned discount retailer Lidl has said that its new pay rates, effective from March, will exceed the Government’s upcoming National Living Wage (NLW) by more than 50p per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wage hike is part of a broader investment of nearly £15 million into staff pay, which also includes salary increases for annual contract workers. Lidl currently employs over 35,000 people across the UK.

Stephanie Rogers, chief people officer at Lidl, said: “We’re proud to offer leading pay rates in the sector, while fostering a culture of opportunity and inclusion that helps our teams thrive.

“As we continue to grow, investing in our people remains at the heart of what we do.”

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How much will Lidl staff be paid?

Lidl, which operates more than 970 stores and 14 warehouses across the UK, has announced pay increases for entry-level staff. Hourly wages will rise from £12.40 to £12.75 nationwide, with employees earning up to £13.65 over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In London, new starters will see their pay increase to £14 an hour, rising to £14.35 with length of service.

These wage increases come ahead of the National Living Wage rise in April, which will see the minimum rate for workers aged 21 and over increase from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour.

The news comes as retailers across the sector express concern over rising staff costs following Labour's announcement of an increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers and a rise in the minimum wage, both set to take effect on April 1 in its recent Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the NICs increase aims to fund improvements to public services like the NHS, retailers have criticised the move for making it more expensive to employ staff.

Several major companies, including Sainsbury’s, made job cuts in the early weeks of 2025, with some of the reductions at the supermarket believed to be linked to the hike in NICs.

But Lidl and fellow German discounter Aldi are bucking the trend, with the latter also saying it will raise its minimum hourly rate to £12.71, up from £12.40 an hour currently.

Aldi’s employees in and around London will see their hourly pay rise to at least £14, up from £13.65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I apply for jobs at Lidl?

To apply for jobs and careers at Lidl, you can start by visiting their official website. There, you'll find a dedicated careers section where you can browse through current job openings.

You can filter the listings by location, role, and type of employment. Once you find a position that interests you, you’ll be prompted to create an account with Lidl's online application system.

After signing up, you can submit your application directly through their platform by filling out the required details and attaching your CV.

If you're successful in making it through the initial stages, you may be invited to take part in an interview, which could be conducted online or in person, depending on the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl also advertises career fairs and recruitment events, so you may want to keep an eye out for those opportunities as well.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.