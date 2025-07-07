Lidl submits plans for new supermarket in Berkhamsted that would create 40 jobs

Lidl has submitted plans to construct a new supermarket in Berkhamsted.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new planning application has been submitted by the international retailer for a store off the High Street.

According to the retailer’s projections, the new super shop would create 40 jobs locally. Lidl has revealed that the application was submitted after an extensive public consultation, which received 2,200 responses with 80% of them offering positive feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included within the plans are details of a bakery, customer toilets with baby-changing facilities and features associated with the growing supermarket brand.

An artist's impression of what the supermarket could look like

Lidl says the designs of the new building would be bespoke to reflect the character of Berkhamsted. The supermarket is also proposing the construction of a new pedestrian footpath off Billet Lane. Green planting and the installation of solar panels is also included within the application.

Among some of the reasons residents gave for backing Lidl’s plans was a need for more ‘affordable’ shopping sites in the town and that it would lower people’s need to travel to nearby Hemel Hempstead for shopping.

Kate Bleloch, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our consultation to help make our plans meet the needs of the community in Berkhamsted. Your feedback is incredibly valuable, and our team have now incorporated these changes to submit plans for a Lidl store that’s right for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now that our plans have been submitted, we’re encouraging everyone to make their voices heard. Residents can now submit their views to Dacorum Borough Council to help secure this store, which would increase local shopping choice, create new jobs, and provide our high-quality products at the best value.”

Residents can view the application on the Dacorum Borough Council website by searching under the reference number 25/01567/MFA on the authority’s planning portal.

Berkhamsted was previously the subject of much fascination when some of its residents said it was ‘too posh’ for a budget supermarket like Lidl. Although it was reported by the Hemel Hempstead Gazette at the time there was still a strong amount of support for the supermarket project in 2014.