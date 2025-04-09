Lidl drops housing plans in Berkhamsted ahead of launching new proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New documents sent to an MP in Hertfordshire suggests that Lidl is backing out of plans to build a housing complex in Berkhamsted.

A Dacorum Borough Council official confirmed in a letter to Berkhamsted MP, Victoria Collins, that Lidl is no longer planning to create housing as part of its project in the town.

In the letter, that was seen and published by Hertfordshire CPRE, a member of the authority’s development team claims that Lidl is preparing a new planning application without a housing agreement.

In 2014, approval was granted for a new Lidl supermarket in Berkhamsted with the retail chain agreeing to build 30 apartments as part of the project.

Lidl logo stock photo (Photo by Loic Venance /AFP via Getty Images)

Berkhamsted made national headlines when it was initially suggested the town might be ‘too posh’ for a discount supermarket chain over a decade ago.

It was reported by the Gazette at the time, that hundreds of residents opposed and supported the German supermarket giant’s plans.

However, it has been argued with the UK’s housing crisis deepening in the past decade, project’s such as the one that was accepted, are more vital than ever.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire CPRE said: “This is exactly the sort of development that we want to see and that the Government and most local communities want. It’s previously developed ‘brownfield’ land in a location close to the town centre. Many local people in Berkhamsted want a new supermarket, and the new homes are well-positioned within easy, level walking distance of shops, schools, GP surgeries and the rail station.”

Lidl was approached for comment, but according to Dacorum Borough Council, the company believes the blended project is not viable.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “There is no reasonable prospect of the residential element being delivered.”

The new supermarket was due to be built at the site of a former car dealership and locals have grown frustrated at the lack of action to redevelop the area, which has been described as an ‘eyesore’.

According to the correspondence between Ms Collins and the council, it is hoped that Lidl will reopen discussions with residents regarding the construction of a supermarket this month.