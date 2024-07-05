Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The roles pay up to £92,400 🛍️

John Lewis, one of the UK's best known retail chains, offers a variety of job opportunities that cater to a range of skills and interests, from in-store roles to positions at their head office.

But what are the best jobs currently available with the company? We’ve scoured the John Lewis Partnership careers website - which also includes jobs at Waitrose - and picked out some of the best-looking vacancies on offer.

What are the best jobs at John Lewis?

To check and apply for roles at John Lewis, your first port of call should be the John Lewis careers website.

From there, use the search filters to narrow down your search. You can filter by location, job type (e.g., full-time, part-time), department (e.g., retail, warehouse, corporate), and keywords related to the role you're interested in.

Browse through the available job listings that match your criteria. Click on each job title to read the job description, requirements and responsibilities.

In stores and warehouses

Team Managers: Team Managers are responsible for overseeing daily operations, managing staff and ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction. They implement store policies, monitor sales targets, and maintain high standards of store presentation.

Customer Support Partners: Customer Support 'Partners', as John Lewis calls them, are the frontline staff responsible for assisting customers, stocking shelves, and maintaining store cleanliness.

Current roles include vacancies at the company’s Milton Keynes and Cambridge stores, both of which pay £11.55 hourly.

Warehouse Operatives: Warehouse Operatives handle receiving, storing and dispatching goods at John Lewis distribution centres. They ensure that products are accurately picked, packed, and shipped to stores and customers.

Delivery Drivers: Delivery Drivers transport goods to customers' homes, ensuring timely and efficient delivery.

In office and other roles

Buying Managers: Buying Managers oversee the procurement of products for John Lewis stores, ensuring a diverse and competitive range of goods. They analyse market trends, negotiate with suppliers and manage inventory levels.

Current vacancies include Beauty Buyer in London - Victoria ( £49,600 - £74,900 annual).

Marketing Managers: Marketing Managers develop and implement marketing strategies to promote John Lewis’s products and services. They work on campaigns, branding and digital marketing initiatives to drive sales and enhance the company’s market presence.

Current open roles include PPC Marketing Senior Executive in London - Pimlico (£33,800 - £51,000 annual).

Finance Managers/Analysts: Finance Managers and Analysts handle financial planning, analysis, and reporting. They provide insights that help drive business decisions, manage budgets and ensure financial stability.

IT Specialists: IT Specialists manage John Lewis's technology infrastructure, including networks, systems and software development. They ensure that IT services run smoothly and support business operations.

Supply Chain Managers: Supply Chain Managers oversee the flow of goods and services, ensuring efficiency and minimising costs throughout the supply chain. They coordinate with suppliers, manage logistics and optimise inventory levels.

Current open roles include Supply Chain Development Analyst in London - Victoria (£39,400 - £59,000 annual).

How to apply

Applying for jobs at John Lewis is straightforward. Follow these steps to submit your application:

Visit the John Lewis careers website: Go to the official John Lewis careers portal.

Go to the official John Lewis careers portal. Search for jobs: Use the search bar to find the job you’re interested in, filtering by location and job type.

Use the search bar to find the job you’re interested in, filtering by location and job type. Complete the application form: Fill out the online application form, providing all the necessary information.

Fill out the online application form, providing all the necessary information. Submit your CV and cover letter: Attach your CV and a tailored cover letter that highlights your relevant skills and experience.

Attach your CV and a tailored cover letter that highlights your relevant skills and experience. Prepare for the interview: If selected, prepare for your interview by researching the company, understanding the role, and practising common interview questions.

In April, John Lewis started publishing interview questions online, in a move which could benefit neurodiverse applicants.

People applying for jobs at the retail group, which also includes Waitrose, can now view a list of compliancy-based interview questions on its website.

The move is designed so applicants can take the time to think about their past experiences and skills, and prepare different examples to take to interview.

The group stressed that interviews will still be in-depth with detailed follow-up questions, and that people will not know which specific questions will be used during their interview.

But the move was designed to help the retailer attract people from a variety of backgrounds, and to have specific benefits for neurodiverse people, which can include autistic people, or those with ADHD or dyslexia.