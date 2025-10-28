IVBoost UK expands Berkhamsted Clinic to meet growing demand for wellness treatments

Berkhamsted’s health and wellness scene just got a major upgrade as IVBoost UK, the doctor- and nurse-led clinic renowned for its advanced IV nutrient and wellness therapies, has moved into larger premises at 162-166 High Street Berkhamsted, just across the road from its previous location.

During its three years in Berkhamsted, IVBoost UK has rapidly grown a loyal following of clients who travel from across the country to experience its evidence-based treatments and personalised care. The expansion reflects both its continued success and the rising demand for proactive, preventative approaches to health.

Kerry-Dene Ihlenfeldt, Clinical Director and Partner at IVBoost UK, said: "People are more focused than ever on taking control of their own health and wellbeing. In our view it’s about healthspan, not just lifespan. Our new premises allow us to meet that growing demand with more space, more equipment, and an environment designed around our patients’ needs.

"Whether someone values privacy and calm or prefers the opportunity to chat and connect with others, we’ve created a space that supports their experience."

The new, more accessible High Street location provides enhanced facilities and treatment areas to accommodate a wider range of therapies, from vitamin infusions and IV drips to targeted wellness treatments that support energy, immunity, recovery, and vitality.

IVBoost UK chose Berkhamsted not only for its proximity to London but also for its thriving community.

Kerry adds: "We have premises in London and plans to expand the business across the UK but Berkhamsted is a wonderful location, offering a beautiful high street with great cafés, independent shops, and an easy connection to the station. It’s the perfect balance between accessibility and charm."

John McLaughlin of Sorbon Estates, owners of the premises, said: "It’s fantastic to see IVBoost UK thriving in Berkhamsted. The company brings something truly unique to the town’s wellness and lifestyle offering, and we’re delighted to support its expansion. The team’s commitment to health, innovation, and patient experience makes IVBoost UK a real asset to the High Street."