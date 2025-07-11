House builder supports Potters Bar united with £5,000 community donation

Cala Homes Chiltern, a UK housebuilder currently delivering the Sambrooke Park development in Potters Bar, is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the local community thanks to its Community Pledge.

As part of the Pledge, the house builder has made a £5,000 donation to Potters Bar United to help support the club’s ambitious development plans.

Formed in 1975, Potters Bar United has long served as a vital pillar in the local community, providing inclusive football opportunities for children and adults. The club is run by more than 75 dedicated volunteers and currently supports over 750 games each season, including participation in the Mid Herts and Hertfordshire leagues.

To mark its 50th anniversary year, Potters Bar United has been working on a long-term plan to create a sustainable home for the club and its members. With no central site currently in place, the club currently hires multiple pitches across the area, limiting its ability to generate essential revenue and build a community hub.

Thanks to Cala’s donation, the club can take a significant step forward in their project to find a permanent home and clubhouse.

This forms part of Cala’s Community Pledge initiative at its Sambrooke Park development in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. The Pledge incorporates a host of tailored measures addressing specific community needs including donations, volunteering, learning programmes for schools, support initiatives and more.

Nasco Ivanov, Potters Bar United Chairman, said: “We are extremely thankful to Cala Homes and their generous donation to our club. If we can secure the new facility, we will be able to host matches, training and other community activities. It would also allow us to expand our community coaching programmes, which currently serve nearly 350 participants per week aged 4 to 74.”

Graeme Blatch, Head of Football Development Potters Bar United, added: “This contribution from Cala Homes will help turn our vision into a reality. We’re incredibly grateful for their support, which gives us renewed hope for a sustainable future not just for our club, but for the whole community.”

Stala Thomson, Sales and Marketing Director for Cala Homes, said: “We are proud to be able to support Potters Bar United during such an important milestone year. Their work goes far beyond football, offering vital services that bring people of all ages together and fosters community spirit.

“The goal of our Community Pledge is to support as many people and initiatives as possible in the local community. We want to ensure we’re directly impacting the people around our developments and the places and organisations that matter to them.”

This latest donation adds to Cala’s growing legacy of community investment across the Chiltern region, as part of its mission to ensure its developments positively impact the areas in which they are built.

Cala has a number of developments in the Chiltern area including Sambrooke Park, with a choice of stylish 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom homes that can be adjusted to suit specific lifestyles.

For more information on the Community Pledge visit www.cala.co.uk/social-value/community-pledge.