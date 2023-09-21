Home-Start Hertfordshire welcomes Amazon support
Home-Start Hertfordshire supports families in the region experiencing post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems and many other issues. Through practical and emotional support, the charity makes sure parents have the skills and confidence to nurture their children.
The donation from Amazon will go towards supporting Hertfordshire families who are vulnerable and struggling from a number of complex issues.
Elliott Higginbotham, a Project Manager apprentice at Amazon UK who lives just outside Stevenage, nominated the charity for support:
“Home-Start has been working in my local area for almost 40 years, supporting families going through a wide range of difficulties such as physical disabilities and illness, isolation, bereavement, mental health plus much more. Its work is especially important during the cost of living crisis, with many families facing increased financial, emotional and social pressures on top of other issues they might already be facing.
“A lot of Home Start’s work is volunteer-led, but these volunteers require training, resources and more. This is where donations can help, by providing funding to allow Home-Start to continue its crucial services.”
Suzy Moody, CEO of Home-Start Hertfordshire, said:
“On behalf of the team at Home-Start Hertfordshire, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Amazon for their support. Last year we offered life-changing support to 352 families and approximately 750 children. With Amazon’s support, we can continue to extend our support to parents and children in Hertfordshire who need it the most.”
The donation forms part of Amazon’s Volunteer Cash Donation Programme, where Amazon employees nominate local causes where they volunteer their time, to receive a cash donation from the company. Throughout September, Amazon employees are getting together for Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering, an initiative that aims to help the communities where they live and work. In collaboration with hundreds of community organisations around the world, Amazon employees will participate and lead in-person and virtual volunteering opportunities to support causes they’re passionate about.
“Throughout September, we will come together to help some incredible organisations who are making a real difference in the areas where our employees live and work,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager. “It’s fantastic to see our employees sharing their ideas and tapping into their passions to give back to our local communities.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than six million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country. Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.