Home care company starts the New Year strong with a shortlisting at prestigious national industry award

1st Homecare, a family run care company with an established branch in Kings Langley, has been named finalist in a national awards celebration, for its efforts to care for elderly and vulnerable community members.

The company with two neighbouring branches in Oxford and Leighton Buzzard, has been shortlisted at the prestigious national Home Care Awards 2024 which recognise industry service providers committed to raising the standards of home care delivered across the UK. They are well established awards supported by the UK’s Home Care Association.

1st Homecare has been named as finalist in two categories:

1. Best start-up home care services for its live-in care services

2. Team Support expertise for staff wellbeing, personal development, mental health and career guidance

1st Homecare provides personalised, one to one care for vulnerable people enabling them to remain in the comfort of their own home. This is in the form of either daily care visits or 24 hour live-in care.

The company which specialised in domiciliary care, introduced live-in care services upon requests from satisfied clients who required full time care and didn’t want to switch providers when their needs increased.

Across the UK many people still do not realise there is an alternative to going into a residential care home.

Company owners John and Annabella Rennison recognised that having built a successful relationship with a client and their families, they were keen to employ 1st Homecare carers on a full time basis when their situation deteriorated. As a result, they launched the live-in care service across its three established branches in Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

1st Homecare provides specially trained professionals to suit individual’s requirements enabling them to remain safely at home with the professionally trained support to live happily and independently.

John Rennison commented: “You only need to listen to the news to hear about the crisis we are facing in dealing with our older relatives or more vulnerable sectors of society.

"My carers and support staff in the branch offices work hard to help our customers and I am delighted that we have been shortlisted in these national awards which recognise their efforts. It is so important to applaud the efforts of those working hard and shine a light on the care sector.”

The Home Care Awards are recognised within the social care sector as the annual benchmark for UK companies and organisations providing all forms of care at home services. The business of home care is growing fast in the UK and these awards highlight outstanding examples of hard work and dedication.

John continued: “Awards like this are great, but more awareness and support is needed to help families trying to navigate the care system. I joined this sector having worked in the finance world for many years, as I personally experienced the downsides of looking for care for a family member.

"I truly believe everyone should be able to stay in their own home with the right level of care and my team strives to deliver this daily.”