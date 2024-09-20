Herts Soul band in running for prestigious award after rave reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hertfordshire-based Soul band is in the running for a prestigious wedding award that recognises exceptional service, following a host of glowing reviews from clients.

Soul75 is a finalist in the Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Wedding Awards, in the Unique and Additional Services Award category.

The category has been created to recognise suppliers who have gone the extra mile to ensure couples have a special day that they will remember forever.

The band, which is based in Hemel Hempstead and with members across Essex, London and the Home Counties, has had a successful year performing for couples up and down the country.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

Featuring session musicians who have worked with some of the biggest names in showbusiness including Will.I.am, Peter Gabriel, and Faithless, the band’s upbeat, authentic performances of the greatest funk, soul, and Motown hits have earned rave reviews.

Performing in a range of formats to suit different occasions, from a tight four-piece band, to a 10-piece soul extravaganza with horn section and a trio of singers, the band has been a huge success since its first gig in October 2022.

One couple, Olivia and Joseph, said: “So many people have told us it's the best wedding they've been to and a lot of that goes down to the amazing singing and entertainment that Richard and his band provided.

“We can't thank Soul75 enough for their effort on the night and making it the party of our lives.”

Another couple, Rachel and Jamie added: “They were all so friendly, professional and they sounded fabulous. The song choice was great, vocals and acoustics were outstanding.”

Client Lorraine, who hired Soul75 to celebrate her father’s 80th birthday said: “Their set was tight, and you could tell they all worked hard to ensure it stayed that way. From the drummer, to bass, to guitar and the incredible vocalist, everything was spot on.”

Finalists will attend a glittering ceremony at Tewinbury Farm Hotel, Welwyn Garden City, on Thursday 24th October to discover if they have won their category.

Band leader and bass player Richard Staines, of Hemel Hempstead, said: “It’s so great that the hard work and dedication of our band members has been recognised. I am looking forward to the evening and celebrating the band’s achievements.”