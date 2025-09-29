Herts company launches 2026 internship programme with a unique opportunity

Herts business and the UK's number one Caribbean food and drink supplier is offering a UK undergraduate or graduate the chance to experience an internship with a unique placement.

Grace Foods UK and its parent company GraceKennedy have opened up applications for the 2026 GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Summer Internship Programme, which is designed to reconnect second and third-generation Jamaicans between the ages of 18 and 25 living in the UK to their Jamaican heritage. The successful UK candidate will join other students from Canada and the US for a six-week professional and cultural internship in Jamaica next summer.

Since its inception in 2004, the GK Jamaican Birthright programme has welcomed more than 60 participants, immersing them in Jamaica’s civic, cultural, and professional landscapes. It blends work placements across GraceKennedy’s business units with curated cultural and heritage experiences, equipping interns with both career-enhancing skills and a deeper sense of identity and belonging.

“With deep roots in Jamaica and a global presence, GraceKennedy is committed to investing in the next generation of leaders who will carry our nation’s story into boardrooms, classrooms, operating rooms, and creative spaces around the world,” said GK Group CEO, Frank James. “It is about more than visiting Jamaica, it is about experiencing it in a way that builds belonging, pride, and purpose.”

GK Birthright Interns, from L-R: Josiah Royes, Kyrah McIntosh, Lauren Roach (second from right), and Abigail Ralph (right), with GK Foundation Chair Professor Julie Meeks-Gardner (third from left), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith (third from right), and GraceKennedy Group CEO Frank James, at the 2025 GK Birthright Programme Closing Ceremony, held on July 25

The successful candidate from the UK for the 2025 Summer Internship Programme was Kyrah McIntosh from Liverpool Hope University, who joined four students from the US and Canada for the six-week internship this summer from 23 June to 6 August. Kyrah’s experiences on the internship included professional development opportunities and meetings with national leaders including Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Linton Allen, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

As part of the programme’s Heritage Pathway tours, the interns explored Jamaica’s vibrant history and traditions, visiting landmarks and cultural sites across the island. These experiences provided valuable insights into the nation’s heritage and offered opportunities to reflect on their own cultural connections.

For more information and application details for the 2026 programme, visit www.bit.ly/GKBirthright. The deadline for applications closes on 30 November.