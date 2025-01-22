Hertfordshire's Babblevoice named supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 14 Framework

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Babblevoice, a leading provider of cloud-based telephony solutions for primary care, is delighted to announce its inclusion on the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 14 framework.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This achievement marks a significant milestone in babblevoice’s mission to support GP surgeries and primary care networks (PCNs) with innovative telephony solutions that enhance patient access and streamline workflows.

As part of the G-Cloud 14 framework, public sector organisations can now access babblevoice’s advanced telephony solutions through the UK Government’s Digital Marketplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With features like automated call-back, detailed telephony analytics, and customisable reporting tools, babblevoice empowers primary care practices to improve efficiency and meet NHS priorities.

Crown Commercial Service Supplier logo

“We are thrilled to be part of the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 14 framework,” said Antoine Lever, Co-Founder (Commercial Lead) at babblevoice.

“This framework allows us to bring our cost-effective, scalable telephony solutions to even more GP practices and primary care networks, helping them to better serve their patients and reduce staff workloads.

”Inclusion on the G-Cloud 14 framework reinforces babblevoice’s commitment to delivering solutions aligned with NHS digital transformation goals. Practices using babblevoice can access features designed to reduce call waiting times, optimise staffing based on call patterns, and enhance patient satisfaction.

About G-Cloud 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The G-Cloud framework simplifies the procurement of cloud-based services for public sector organizations. It provides an approved list of suppliers who meet stringent standards for quality and cost-effectiveness.As a supplier on G-Cloud 14, babblevoice empowers healthcare providers to:● Save time: Pre-evaluated contracts and supplier research by CCS reduce the administrative burden on NHS teams.● Maximise budgets: Competitive pricing and contract terms ensure every pound spent delivers maximum value.● Enhance expertise: CCS brings deep knowledge of healthcare and commercial sectors to procurement decisions.● Streamline administration: A clear, guided procurement process ensures compliance with public sector regulations.

Innovative solutions for a connected NHS

Babblevoice’s cloud telephony solutions align with NHS digital transformation strategies by offering scalable, reliable, and efficient communication tools. From automated call routing to integrated patient management, babblevoice helps healthcare providers focus on delivering patient care.

The G-Cloud 14 framework simplifies procurement for public sector organisations, enabling them to access pre-evaluated suppliers and competitive services. Babblevoice is featured in Lot 1: Cloud Hosting, offering GP surgeries, NHS commissioners, and Primary Care Networks (PCNs) a streamlined pathway to adopt cloud telephony solutions.

Healthcare providers can find babblevoice in Lot 1: Cloud Hosting on G-Cloud 14 through the Digital Marketplace.For more information on babblevoice’s inclusion in G-Cloud 14, visit https://www.babblevoice.com/blog/babblevoice_is_a_supplier_on_g-cloud_14/