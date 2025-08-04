Hertfordshire wealth management practice earns national spotlight with Lifetime Achievement honour at UK awards

Faye Silver and Susie Bewell Directors of Raymond James, Hitchin in Hitchin Town Centre

Raymond James, Hitchin and its trailblazing directors named finalists in the 2025 Best Businesswoman Awards for Lifetime Achievement and Best Consumer Business

Respected financial planning practice Raymond James, Hitchin has been named a double finalist in the 2025 Best Businesswoman Awards, including a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award recognising directors Faye Silver and Susie Bewell for their decades of outstanding leadership, client impact, and sector innovation.

The national awards, now in their tenth year, honour the UK’s most inspiring and influential female business leaders. In a traditionally male-led sector, this double shortlisting is a powerful statement — recognising a female-led wealth management practice that puts human connection, education, and purpose-led advice at the heart of everything it does.

Alongside the Lifetime Achievement nomination, Raymond James, Hitchin is also a finalist in the Best Consumer Business category for its exceptional commitment to client care, local community involvement, and its modern, values-led approach to financial services.

Faye Silver, Co Branch Principal of Raymond James, Hitchin commented “This recognition means so much — because it reflects the journey we’ve been on, not just as individuals, but as a partnership and a practice. Susie and I have worked to build a practice grounded in trust, empathy, and smart financial advice that empowers clients to take control of their futures. To be acknowledged for the lasting impact we’ve made — especially by a national campaign focused on women in business — is incredibly humbling.”

The firm’s award entries — which impressed judges with their transparency, innovation and clarity — highlighted the following achievements:

A 20-year legacy of client-first financial planning rooted in education, empowerment and consistency

A growing female client base built through trust, compassion and communication — often welcoming clients who have felt excluded from traditional financial spaces

A practice model that delivers personalised, highly strategic advice while nurturing long-term relationships and providing real human reassurance

Deep local community roots in Hitchin and across Hertfordshire, with a reputation for hosting high-quality client events, supporting local organisations and charities, and creating a ripple effect of financial confidence across generations

The Lifetime Achievement nomination recognises not only Faye and Susie’s individual careers and leadership, but their shared ethos and long-term dedication to reshaping the experience of financial planning for good.

Annemarie Veron, Head of Practice Support at Raymond James Investment Services, said “We are thrilled to see two of our outstanding colleagues from Raymond James, Hitchin, named finalists in the 2025 Best Businesswoman Awards. Faye and Susie’s recognition in this prestigious awards campaign and in such important categories reflects not only their exceptional contributions to our business and industry, but the lasting impact they’ve made in the local community and with their clients. It’s inspiring to see their dedication and leadership celebrated on a national stage — an achievement that truly honours their work.”

With increasing demand for advice that feels personal, approachable, and informed by lived experience, the recognition of Raymond James, Hitchin’s work signals a turning point — not only for the women who lead it, but for the financial services industry as a whole.

The winners of the 2025 Best Businesswoman Awards will be announced at the finals on 10th October in Daventry.