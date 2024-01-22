Hertfordshire entrepreneur named one of 2024’s most impressive female founders

Lydia Berman, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lydia, who founded marketing agency, Creative Stripes in 2019, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

From AI companies to female-run tradeswoman platforms and sustainable fashion designers, the f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia, a certified business strategist, was also called out for building her agency during the pandemic and supporting others through mentoring and training. Alongside the agency, Lydia created and set up Creative Support Hub, unique visual planning tools to help entrepreneurs starting out.

Lydia Berman, Creative Stripes

On being featured in the #ialso100 line-up, Lydia said: "Being named one of the #ialso100 is an amazing honour. To be recognised alongside such an inspiring group of women entrepreneurs is truly humbling and motivating. I'm excited to be part of this community and contribute to its mission of empowering and celebrating female leadership."

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Congratulations to Lydia at Creative Stripes, and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year’s #IAlso100,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

f:entrepreneur Campaign image

“It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK. As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too. Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”