Hertfordshire delivery service named as one of the fastest growing businesses in England by The Sunday Times

Three businesses in Hertfordshire have been named among the fastest growing businesses in the country.

The Sunday Times has revealed today that Simmer Eats based in Hitchin, and Seven Seeded and Sole Bliss both also based in Hertfordshire are among the 100 fastest growing businesses in England.

Simmer Eats finished fifth in a table published by the broadsheet newspaper, while Seven Seeded and Sole Bliss were ranked 85th and 100th respectively. Out of every business assessed by The Sunday Times, Simmer Eats was the highest ranked in the East of England region.

In its report, that can be read online here, the newspaper says that Simmer Eats made £36.1 million in sales in the year to January 2025, a staggering 205% average annual growth in the last three years, and employs 19 people.

Simmy, Kal & Jhai, founding members of Simmer Eats

A writer for the newspaper said in the article: “Simmy Dhillon, 28, was a 19-year-old university student when he set up his meal delivery business in 2017 to plug a gap in the market for healthy and delicious reheatable food. A year later, his brother, Jhai Dhillon, 30, joined him in the venture, as did their mother, Kal. The business was a side hustle for Simmy, who worked at Google until 2021 when Simmer Eats was turning over almost £1 million.”

Sole Bliss was listed as having annual sales growth of 62.50% in a three-year period and sales totalling £13.7m. Seven Seeded is reported to have annual sales growth of 56.60% and sales figures of £10.8m.

The Sunday Times 100 - Britain’s fastest-growing private businesses feature has been released to celebrate successful businesses and the people behind them.