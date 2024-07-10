Hertfordshire: Council plans to lease land for petrol station and drive-thru restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a county council owned piece of land to be leased as a petrol station and drive-thru restaurant have been backed by councillors.

Four years ago, Hertfordshire County Council authorised the 1.55 acre site in Ascot Road on the edge of Watford town centre, to be leased to Cortland Developments, to enable a high-density residential scheme.

But on Tuesday (July 9) a cabinet meeting was told that “due to a number of factors” the scheme had fallen through.

And they backed plans that would see the lozenge-shaped site developed with a petrol station and shop, electric vehicle charging bays and a drive-thru style restaurant.

They backed EG Corporate Servicesas the preferred partner to lease the site.

However any development of the site would require planning permission from Watford Borough Council.

Presenting the “win-win” proposal, Cllr Bob Deering, executive member for resources and performance, said the site was “almost like a big verge” – that was not “easily or immediately usable” by the council.

But he said the proposed development would be a good use for the site that “delivers a revenue stream going forward” over a long period of time.

Meanwhile leader of the council Cllr Roberts also highlighted the benefits of the proposal for residents.

He pointed to the “parlous state” of the site and said the EV charging facility, refuelling station, shop and coffee shop would have “some local benefit” as well as for those travelling through.

The meeting heard that land to the north of the site had previously been considered suitable for a station to serve the Croxley Rail Link scheme.

And, in order to preserve the potential for this use in the future, it was agreed there will be a 15m ‘buffer zone’ without any “built development”.

Previous uses of the site have included waste storage and the storage of plant, equipment and vehicles.

Councillors agreed that EG Corporate Services should be the preferred partner to lease the site.