Hertfordshire company launches £10m Hollywood auction featuring items from Tom Hanks and Russell Crowe

A mega film and television auction is being organised by a Hertfordshire company and is taking place next month and features items used by A-list celebrities.

Between 14-17 November a rare memorabilia auction is taking place in London and will be overseen by Propstore, the Hertfordshire collectibles business.

Included in the auction are items worn or used by a who’s who of the filmmaking industry including: Russell Crowe, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Tom Hardy, Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Hanks, Russell Crowe, Clint Eastwood, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Michael J. Fox.

Over the three days Propstore will be auctioning 1,800 items, in what is said to be one of the biggest auctions of its kind ever to be held.

GLADIATOR (2000) - Maximus's helmet which was worn by Russell Crowe. Photo from Propstore

Among the items expected to draw in the biggest bids is a sandtrooper helmet which featured in Star Wars: A New Hope, Propstore has put an estimated price of between £250,000 and £500,000 for the item. Hand-painted artwork from James Bond feature Diamonds Are Forever has been valued at a high estimation of £300,000.

Other highly sought-after collectibles include models created by the innovative animator Ray Harryhausen, who is best known for his groundbreaking work on Jason and the Argonauts.

Film buffs will also have the chance to bid on costumes worn by Richard Burton and Taylor on the famous Cleopatra production. Ahead of the release of the sequel, fans will have the chance to bid on helmets and masks worn by Russell Crowe in Gladiator.

In total, Propstore is anticipating sales adding up to a whopping £10 million. Interested parties can register an interest in participating in the auction online now.

SAVING PRIVATE RYAN (1998) Tom Hanks's costume and helmet. Photo from Propstore

Online proxy bids can be submitted from next Tuesday (15 October). In-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London on 14 and 15 November. Online and telephone bids can be placed throughout the event.

Other films set to be featured at next month’s extravaganza include: Sci-Fi classics like John Carpenter’s The Thing and Mad Max: Fury Road. Tom Hanks’s costume in Steven Spielberg's classic Saving Private Ryan is up for grabs, along with the famous jacket worn by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future II.