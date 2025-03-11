Hertfordshire Catering Ltd (HCL) appoints David Stanley as Executive Chef to drive food values and innovation in local schools

Hertfordshire Catering Ltd (HCL), a leading provider of school catering services, is proud to announce the appointment of David Stanley as its new Executive Chef. With a wealth of experience spanning multiple sectors of the food industry, David is known for his dedication to nutrition, sustainability, and high-quality meal delivery.

In his new role, he will oversee the development of HCL’s school catering offerings, with a specific focus on revolutionising the dining experience while ensuring the highest standards of food quality, variety, and sustainability.

A Sustainable Future for School Catering

As UK schools continue to face the dual challenge of providing nutritious, high-quality meals on tight budgets, David Stanley’s appointment comes at a crucial moment. His commitment to sourcing food locally and sustainably aligns with the evolving needs of schools that are under increasing pressure to manage rising ingredient costs and maintain high food quality standards. David’s innovative approach to school catering will be key in addressing these challenges, ensuring that children receive healthy meals that support both their growth and the environment.

David Stanley, Executive Chef, HCL

HCL has long been at the forefront of sustainable school catering. Already, the company prides itself on sourcing British Red Tractor meats, Lion Quality eggs, and fresh produce from local suppliers such as Histon Produce. This local sourcing strategy not only supports the British farming community but also helps reduce food miles and the environmental impact of transportation. By continuing to expand these efforts, David will ensure that HCL remains a leader in sustainable school catering while offering cost-effective solutions that schools can rely on.

The challenges faced by school caterers are significant. Current government funding for school meals is set at £2.58 per infant meal, a figure far below the actual cost of £3.50 required to provide high-quality meals. This financial shortfall creates considerable strain on HCL, particularly as they are committed to sourcing responsibly and maintaining high food standards, whilst being profit-conscious ensuring schools are charged a fair price for their service. David’s leadership will focus on addressing this gap through sustainable sourcing practices that reduce costs without compromising the nutritional quality of the meals.

Driving Innovation and Supporting Local Communities

David Stanley’s emphasis on local sourcing will play a pivotal role in ensuring that HCL can continue to deliver meals that are not only nutritious but also aligned with sustainable practices. By collaborating with trusted, local suppliers, HCL will be able to provide meals that excite students’ tastebuds while supporting local farmers and producers.

Commenting on the appointment, John Want, CEO of HCL, said, “I’m delighted to bring David on board and utilise his passion and knowledge to drive our food agenda forward. HCL is a school caterer for all, and David will help us deliver a superb package of food innovation to excite our current client base and those we engage with for new business. His deep understanding of sustainable sourcing and commitment to high-quality food aligns perfectly with our goals, and we’re excited to see where his leadership will take us.”

A Focus on Excellence and Sustainability

David’s commitment to food sustainability and innovation will ensure that HCL continues to set the benchmark for school catering services. His leadership will guide the development of new, exciting menu options that are nutritionally balanced, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible. As the sector continues to navigate financial pressures, David’s focus on maintaining excellence while addressing the rising costs of ingredients will be key in shaping a sustainable future for school catering.

“I’m thrilled to be joining HCL at this pivotal time,” said David Stanley. “The opportunity to lead a company that is so committed to sustainability and local sourcing is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to working with the team to further develop our offerings and create delicious meals that support both the health of children and the health of our planet.”

About HCL

HCL is a leading provider of high-quality school meals, dedicated to nourishing young minds with nutritious and delicious food. Serving thousands of students daily, HCL continuously innovates to enhance the school dining experience.