Hertfordshire businesses help Aldi hit spending milestone early

Aldi has met its commitment to increasing spending with British suppliers ahead of schedule, thanks to businesses in Hertfordshire.

In 2020, Aldi pledged to spend an additional £3.5bn a year with British suppliers by the end of 2025. However, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket has already surpassed this target, spending more than £14bn with UK businesses in 2024.

Aldi has long prioritised building long-term partnerships with British suppliers and investing in home-grown businesses. Recent collaborations with Hertfordshire suppliers such as The Greek Farmer have contributed to this milestone, demonstrating Aldi’s commitment to sourcing high-quality British products.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “British suppliers have always been at the heart of our business. From homegrown apples to Wagyu beef, and from crisps to cocktails - our range is full of incredible British products sourced from our amazing suppliers right here in the UK.”

“We remain committed to buying British wherever we can and surpassing our annual spending target ahead of schedule is a testament to that. By working closely with British businesses, we continue to champion local suppliers and support the UK economy.”

The Greek Farmer is a Hitchin-based charcuterie meat supplier which won Aldi’s Next Big Thing, a TV series on Channel 4 that offers British businesses the chance to pitch their products to the supermarket and secure a contract.

Giles Hurley added: “Hitting this milestone early is a proud moment for us and for the thousands of British suppliers we work with. Their hard work and dedication are what helps us deliver great quality and value to our customers every day.

“As we look ahead, our British suppliers can know that we’ll continue to stand alongside them - just as we have for the past 35 years.”