Hertfordshire business scoops Best Commercial Design at interior's award ceremony

The annual ceremony, now in its fourth year, was held at V4 Wood Flooring’s Surrey Design Centre, the event showcases and celebrates exceptional interior design achievements.

Each year, the prestigious wood flooring wholesaler invites its network of suppliers and designers to submit their best project that showcases V4 Wood Flooring products across different categories, 10 nominees were shortlisted for the public vote that went live on their website and social media feeds.

Just A Little Build, who offer a complete interior design service including spacial planning and design consultation, project management and the full refurb of properties, secured the coveted first prize in the Best Commercial Design category with an impressive installation that combined V4’s White Smoked Oak flooring.

Just A Little Build's Founder, Sarah-Jane Cousens with Laura Jane Clark and V4's Lucy Pickett

Joe Sims, Company Director at V4 Wood Flooring said: “We’re delighted to see the team at Just A Little Build take this award home, they created a seamless design that sits amongst the drama of a double-height ceiling and curved staircase in this traditional yet contemporary family home. The design displays exceptional use of creativity, vision and attention to detail leaving a stunning finish!”

They were presented their Cube Award by renowned architect and TV personality Laura Jane Clark who hosted the glitzy ceremony. Laura said: “I love celebrating designers, architects, installers and suppliers because we all make design happen. It’s not just a couple of drawings and then it magically gets made. So really talking to people, meeting people and meeting the people that we work with every day is fabulous.”

Other award categories included Best Home Design and Best Retail Project. Guests were treated to live music, gin cocktails and wood-fired pizzas throughout the night. They also got a chance to browse the wide selection of V4’s samples including their brand-new sustainable Luxury Cork Flooring collection.