Hemel's Tiger Cleaning shines bright at the Southern Enterprise Awards

Tiger Cleaning 5 star rated on google

Tiger Cleaning , a local cleaning powerhouse based in Hertfordshire, has added two prestigious accolades to its name at the Seventh Annual Southern Enterprise Awards, hosted by SME News.

The company was recognized as:

Most Trusted Residential Cleaning Company 2024 - Hertfordshire

Tiger Cleaning 10 star rated on checkatrade

Best Retail & Leisure Cleaning Firm 2024 - Hertfordshire

This double recognition underscores Tiger Cleaning's dedication to providing top-notch cleaning services while fostering trust and satisfaction among its clients.

Alex Williams, CEO of Tiger Cleaning, expressed gratitude for the awards:"These accolades are a testament to the hard work, commitment, and passion of our team. At Tiger Cleaning, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our clients, whether it's creating spotless homes or ensuring retail and leisure spaces shine bright. We are deeply thankful to our incredible team and loyal customers for their unwavering support."

Operating with a strong focus on both commercial and residential cleaning, Tiger Cleaning has become a household name in Hertfordshire and beyond. The company's success is also reflected in its glowing reviews, boasting a 5-star rating on Google and a perfect 10 on Checkatrade.

CEO of Tiger Cleaning presenting the awards with his staff

The Southern Enterprise Awards, organized by SME News, celebrate innovation and excellence among businesses across the South of England. Winning not one, but two awards at this event cements Tiger Cleaning's position as a leader in its field.

Having already been named the Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2024 – South East of England, these new titles reaffirm Tiger Cleaning’s commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards.

Tiger Cleaning looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering unparalleled cleaning services to homes, retail spaces, and leisure establishments across Hertfordshire and beyond.