Hemel Metro Bank to host event re future of Hemel

Metro Bank Hemel Hempstead will host an event on the town's future plans

Metro Bank’s Hemel store will be hosting the local council and business improvement district (BID) at its Marlowes store on Tuesday July 8th from 1pm-2pm.

Local business owners are welcome to come along and hear about the future plans for Hemel Hempstead and Danielle Bulpit from the council will be the guest speaker.

“We work closely with lots of local businesses and being able to have some insight about the future plans for the town is very helpful,’’ explains Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank Local Business Manager, Ellie Wheeler. ‘Everyone is welcome to come along at lunchtime and stay for some light refreshments and networking after the formal presentations.’’

Metro Bank’s Hemel Hempstead store is located at 56-58 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DX. The store is open Monday – Saturday: 8:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.