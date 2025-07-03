Hemel Metro Bank to host event re future of Hemel
Local business owners are welcome to come along and hear about the future plans for Hemel Hempstead and Danielle Bulpit from the council will be the guest speaker.
“We work closely with lots of local businesses and being able to have some insight about the future plans for the town is very helpful,’’ explains Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank Local Business Manager, Ellie Wheeler. ‘Everyone is welcome to come along at lunchtime and stay for some light refreshments and networking after the formal presentations.’’
Metro Bank’s Hemel Hempstead store is located at 56-58 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DX. The store is open Monday – Saturday: 8:30am - 6pm. Sunday: 11am - 5pm.