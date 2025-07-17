Hemel Hempstead’s Gas Tech Heating Ltd earns ‘best in industry’ certification
Being ‘Heat Geek certified’ means Gas Tech Heating Ltd has met the highest industry standards in heating system design, energy efficiency and set-up.
Heat Geek’s award-winning training programmes are designed by heating engineers, with the organisation comprising the most active and engaged national community of heat pump installers.
For customers, choosing a Heat Geek verified installer means choosing a company that puts design, efficiency, and reliability first.
Tom Twomey, Director at Gas Tech Heating Ltd, said: “Upcoming legislation will require new build homes to be heated via heat pumps instead of traditional gas boilers, and we will be playing a key role in supporting our customers throughout the transition.
“Our new status as Heat Geek certified proves our industry credentials and demonstrates we are the best team to turn to as the housebuilding sector moves towards sustainable construction. That said, we spend a lot of time working in homes with existing gas boilers, and we don’t see this reducing significantly any time soon, so it’s going to be a busy year for us!”
Heat in buildings accounts for around 25% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the government’s Heat and Buildings Strategy, with air source heat pumps an essential part of the move towards Net Zero.
The government is taking steps to drive uptake of heat pumps in the UK, which has included the removal of a key planning restriction requiring heat pumps to be located one metre from a neighbour's property.
A Boiler Upgrade Scheme is also providing grants of £7,500 towards air and ground source heat pumps for homeowners looking to make the switch away from traditional gas boilers.
Gas Tech Heating Ltd also offers apprenticeships to aspiring heating engineers looking to get experience in the industry through on the job training.
Contact Gas Tech Heating Ltd today to obtain a quote for a boiler service or advice from Tom and the team.