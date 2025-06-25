Hemel Hempstead warehouse sold to property firm in £1.8m deal

A property business has purchased a large industrial site in Hemel Hempstead.

The RO Group has claimed Unit 1 at Cherry Trees Court in a deal totalling £1.82m. Now, the new ownership group can launch operations from the storage and warehouse site east of Hemel Hempstead.

It was sold as part of an auction organised on behalf of Medway Council and is already used by Bobby’s Foods Limited.

Located on Boundary Way, it is part of the Maylands industrial district, and the 7,684 sq. ft. warehouse sits on a 1.09-acre site. It is said that the building was purpose-built for Bobby’s Foods and acts as the business’s key North London distribution centre. The snack company has a lease agreement to use the warehouse until 2031.

New owners are inheriting the first unit of a complex which includes a mix of warehouse, ground and first-floor office space, multiple loading

bays, ancillary accommodation, and dedicated loading, parking, and access areas. It is located just off the M1 in Hertfordshire.

The RO Group says it earmarked the site as it has strong development potential and has highlighted the value of other similar sites within the Hemel Hempstead area.

Nick Cashmore, investment director, the RO said: “We are delighted to have invested in one of Hertfordshire’s most established industrial locations. The prime site offers strong fundamentals and supports our long-term strategy of building a resilient and income-generating portfolio with future upside potential.

“We were attracted to this site by the strength of the location, the reversionary potential with a rent review in 2026 and the very low site cover of 17.5% offering excellent future development prospects. The site benefits from excellent connectivity given its close proximity to the M1, making it an ideal distribution hub for Bobby’s Foods’ North London operations. With a growing base of national and regional occupiers continuing to drive demand in the area, we anticipate significant long-term value creation.

“We continue to seek regional opportunities similar to Cherry Trees Court, with a particular focus on well-connected sites with the scope for future development and strong demand.”

The RO Group has revealed that it was advised by Aurum Real Estate and Womble Bond Dickinson.