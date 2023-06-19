A Hemel Hempstead consultancy which supports the recruitment sector has been spot-lit in a list of 100 fastest growing businesses.

Numbermill has been included in the annual FEBE (For Entrepreneurs by Entrepreneurs) 100 Growth List. The list recognises and ranks the UK’s fastest growing private businesses with founders still actively involved. Other criteria includes sales between £3million and £200million, trading for at least three years and to have turned an operating profit in the latest financial year.

At Numbermill, expertise from practicing accountants is specifically aimed at recruitment businesses to support with the pace and volume of recruitment, as well as financial and strategic affairs.

Commenting on the Growth List, FEBE founder Charlotte Quince, said: “So many people think that business founders just ‘get lucky’ or think of an idea one day and are successful the next. But we know that the journey to success is anything but smooth. The Growth 100 celebrates those who have embraced the entrepreneurial rollercoaster and who are now thriving as some of the fastest growing brands in the country.”

Former Dragon’s Den Dragon Jenny Campbell is an ambassador of the list which was established in 2016.