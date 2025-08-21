Hemel Hempstead pub to shut for £155k makeover with closure date confirmed

A pub in Hemel Hempstead is temporarily closing so an extensive renovation of the venue can be carried out.

It has been confirmed that the Three Tuns in Nashville will be closed between August 26 and September 20 for a major makeover.

Mary Keenan, a Hemel Hempstead resident who runs the bar, approved the upgrades after she confirmed plans to become the property’s leaseholder.

She had previously been looking after her local pub on a temporary basis while a long-term investor could be secured. Mary authorised upgrades of the property to secure its long-term future and start her tenure as the permanent landlady of the business.

Mary Keenan is the permanent leaseholder of the bar. Photo by Danny Loo Photography

Heineken-owned umbrella company Star Pubs has revealed that the bar had been shut for six months before Mary came into the fold. And the company has revealed that £150,000 has been allocated to the makeover.

The Three Tuns had been closed for six months when Mary gave up her role as a carer to take it on two years ago. She already had experience of running pubs as prior to caring she held several pub management positions, Star Pubs revealed.

Her achievements over the past two years include redecorating the interior of the pub and redesigning the bar with the help of some of her locals.

Star Pubs adds that she has hired 10 people and brought live sport screens, quizzes, and other entertainment events to the venue.

To further improve the bar, Star Pubs has confirmed that the six-figure investment will go towards new flooring, and a new carpet to be fitted, new signage, an upgrade of the bar area and lighting. Star Pubs hopes the upgrades will give the bar a smarter look and feel more in keeping with its interior.

Mary said: “The Three Tuns was my little local. I didn’t want it to remain closed, so I opened it on a wing and a prayer urging residents to use it or lose it.

“My parents had pubs in Buckinghamshire. I managed my first one aged 21 and continued to run pubs for several years. I had been out of the pub industry for five years working as a carer when I realised that I needed to step in if I wanted my local to stay open.

“I am doing everything in my book of tricks to ensure The Three Tuns will be here in 20 years’ time. The only thing left to do was give it a face-lift which Star Pubs and I are now doing. It’s a real community hub now attracting people of all ages and backgrounds. Women in their 50s and 60s tell me they feel comfortable coming into the pub on their own, which I’m delighted about as it’s important to me that everyone feels safe and welcome. We put on afternoon teas and have darts and pools teams, bingo, quizzes and lots of events. Recently we had 20 musicians in the garden helping to raise funds for the Mount Vernon Cancer Unit. We also put on a Halloween party for local school children and Christmas and Easter parties.”