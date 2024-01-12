Hemel Hempstead plumbers merchant champions local trades with development of new product

Grant & Stone Plumbers Merchants, located on Saracen Industrial Estate, Hemel Hempstead, is delighted to launch ProRange underfloor heating – a brand new product developed with cost in mind to empower and support local tradespeople.

ProRange underfloor heating has been designed by the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), which includes Grant & Stone, to address the unique challenges faced by tradespeople in the current economic climate.

Recognising the need to do all it can to support its trade customers by supplying cost-effective solutions without compromising quality, Grant & Stone is proud to offer this exclusive product, positioning it as a reliable alternative to major brands.

Grant & Stone has launched ProRange underfloor heating – a brand new product for the trades

Crafted with the local tradesperson in mind, ProRange underfloor heating caters to a variety of room sizes, ensuring versatility and adaptability for a range of projects. Grant & Stone further demonstrates its commitment to supporting the community by providing a complimentary design service for the product, with quotes turned around within 24 hours. Additionally, depending on the size of the order, free delivery is available.

Jamie Norman, branch manager at Grant & Stone Plumbers Merchants in Hemel Hempstead, commented:

"At Grant & Stone, we are committed to supporting our local tradespeople. ProRange underfloor heating not only provides an affordable alternative but also ensures our customers have access to top-quality products. We understand the challenges our community faces, particularly now with purse strings being tightened, so this product has been specifically designed to be reliable and cost-effective."

Local tradespeople can visit the Hemel Hempstead branch of Grant & Stone to learn more and place an order.