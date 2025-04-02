Hemel Hempstead opticians see more success at this year’s Excellence Awards

The Hemel Hempstead Specsavers Team with their award.

This month, the Hemel Hempstead team of opticians and audiologists became one of four finalists across the UK for Excellence in the Community at this year’s Specsavers Excellence Awards.

The Specsavers Excellence Awards is an annual event celebrating the outstanding achievements across Specsavers stores in the UK. These awards recognise excellence across various categories, including commitment to community, customer service, clinical expertise, retail performance, and more.

This achievement is the latest testament of this team’s commitment and dedication to the Hemel Hempstead community and can be seen through its charity work, fundraising activity, school career events, and apprenticeship opportunities.

The team has always gone above and beyond to champion the store and the community, having participated in several features for Specsavers, some of which were filmed in the store, including career stories, a professional eyecare series, and even BBC interviews.

This is not the first time that the optical and audiological team has been recognised for its work, having been finalists for the Multiple Practice of the Year at the 2022 Optician Awards.

Each Specsavers store is partly owned by the opticians, audiologists and retailers who work there day to day.

Priti Amrania, Store PR, Community Engagement Lead and Dispenser, says: ‘We are delighted to be a finalist. the team has worked extremely hard to achieve this.

‘It demonstrates how we consistently strive for excellence in making a difference to the lives of those in our local community and through community engagement initiatives going above and beyond while developing and providing opportunities for our team to expand their skills.

‘We are thankful to all of our patients and wider community for their support and who are the motivation for us to strive to better Hemel Hempstead through better sight and hearing.’

Ophthalmic Director, Shyam Suchak says: ‘We are thankful to all of our patients and wider local community for their support. You are the motivation for us to strive for excellence in Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas.

‘We have a responsibility to better the lives of everyone in the community and this goes beyond simply improving Hemel’s sight and hearing. We also work with charities and local organisations to make Hemel Hempstead a great place.’

As part of Specsavers’ mission to make eye health accessible to all, it also offers a Home Visits service to those who need it, with mobile opticians covering more than 90% of the UK.

To find out more on eligibility, please visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility

For further information, call the store on 01442 212 141or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/HemelHempstead